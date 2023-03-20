Ball Corporation Targets 55% Reduction In GHG Emissions By 2030

Packaging firm Ball Corporation is targeting a 55% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, covering all three scopes of emissions, as part of its newly-announced Climate Transition Plan.

The aluminium packaging firm said that the plan 'outlines the company’s pathway and evolution into a fully circular and decarbonised business'.

It sees the group update and expand its 2030 climate goals, and was published alongside its 2022 Combined Report, which highlights the company's progress in environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

In addition, it said that Climate Transition Plan will assist its customers achieve their scope 3 emissions targets, promoting collaboration across the industry.

'Expertise And Resources'

“As a global company with a 143-year history, Ball has the expertise and resources required to navigate uncertainty and deliver ongoing value for our employees, customers, communities and shareholders," commented Dan Fisher, president and CEO of Ball Corporation.

“The details shared in our 2022 combined report and Climate Transition Plan demonstrate our commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence across our global aluminium packaging and aerospace businesses. With sustainability as our continued focus, we have a bright future ahead.”

Recycled Materials

Ball Corporation generated 87% of its revenue last year from the sale of products that are manufactured with recycled materials, it added. It shipped more than 108 billion aluminium beverage cans worldwide in 2022.

Elsewhere, Ramon Arratia, chief sustainability officer, added that greater collaboration with the group's customers and suppliers will be needed, as well as "joint policy advocacy" to achieve high circularity.

“The fight to keep the 1.5-degree limit alive will be won or lost in this decade; Ball's focus has been on achieving 55% reductions by 2030 with existing commercial technologies and applying best practice policies," he said.

Read More: Ball Corporation Names Daniel W Fisher As Chairperson

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.