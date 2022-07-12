Barilla Extends 100% Recyclable Packaging Across Europe

Italian food company Barilla plans to roll out 100% recyclable packaging across Europe following a successful trial in the UK.

The new packaging will be implemented across a range of products, including penne, fusilli, spaghetti, lasagne, linguine, tortiglioni and mezze penne tricolore.

The initiative will help Barilla reduce plastic use by around 126,000kg by the end of 2022.

'Sustainable Solutions'

Alberto Costella, marketing manager for export markets at Barilla, commented, "At Barilla, we believe that as a global brand, it is our duty to set an example and do everything we can to develop more sustainable solutions.

"Now, more than ever, sustainability is a matter of urgency and this is why it’s an integral part of who we are, everything we do ensures a sustainable supply chain, from the field right through to the fork."

The Italian company has made significant investments in developing its new plastic-free packaging and is implementing measures to reduce its environmental impact.

As part of its motto ‘Good for You, Good for the Planet’, Barilla is using cardboard sourced from responsibly managed forests.

The new fully recyclable Barilla Blue Box is made with virgin fibre to ensure quality and product safety.

The new packaging features instructions and visual aids that correspond to the appropriate recycling measures to ensure easy disposal.

