Systemic Change In Food Packaging Recycling 'Only Possible Through Partnerships': Study

March 22, 2022 8:49 AM

Public-private partnerships will be necessary to drive systemic change in food packaging recycling over the coming years, a new study by Finland's Technical Research Center (VTT) has said.

The study, Recycling Food Packaging, found that as more technological solutions for recycling food packaging become commercially available over the coming years, alliances between brand owners, recycling bodies, waste management companies, local authorities and technology firms will be 'fundamental' to ensuring the future success of this industry.

'Such partnerships are essential for future investment in new recycling technology as they provide, on one hand, accessibility to used material, and on the other hand, a potential user for the recyclate,' the report said.