Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Systemic Change In Food Packaging Recycling 'Only Possible Through Partnerships': Study

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Public-private partnerships will be necessary to drive systemic change in food packaging recycling over the coming years, a new study by Finland's Technical Research Center (VTT) has said.

The study, Recycling Food Packaging, found that as more technological solutions for recycling food packaging become commercially available over the coming years, alliances between brand owners, recycling bodies, waste management companies, local authorities and technology firms will be 'fundamental' to ensuring the future success of this industry.

'Such partnerships are essential for future investment in new recycling technology as they provide, on one hand, accessibility to used material, and on the other hand, a potential user for the recyclate,' the report said.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE OR SIGN IN TO CONTINUE READING

30 Day Free Trial

Try European Supermarket Magazine Premium

Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly
email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital
magazine for a full 30 days.

  • - Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • - You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • - If you continue after the trial perion, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
Start 30-day free trial

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Kaufland Pilots Groceries In Returnable Glass Jars
2
Packaging And Design

DPD's Sustainable Partnership With Lyreco And RCP Creates Recycling Heroes
3
Features

Analysis: Why Do Customers Enjoy Using Reusable Shopping Bags?
4
Packaging And Design

Packaging Waste From German Households Increased In 2020: Destatis
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com