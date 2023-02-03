52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Carton Environment Group Calls for A 90% Mandatory Collection Target

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

The Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE) has called for a 90% mandatory collection target for beverage cartons.

The organisation claims the industry needs enabling conditions to ensure beverage cartons are recycled at scale by 2035.

According to ACE members, a mandatory collection target for packaging formats would provide predictable packaging waste flows that would incentivise investments in recycling infrastructure and technologies.

The alliance made the proposal after the recent appointment of Frédérique Ries MEP as rapporteur for the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation revision.

Calls For More To Be Done

The ACE says that while the beverage carton industry supports the European Commission’s vision, more needs to be done.

It has recommended other measures such as exemption from reuse targets for microbiological sensitive products and a feasibility assessment of the recycled content targets for contact sensitive packaging.

According to the ACE, microbiological sensitive products that cannot maintain their qualities through the addition of preservatives (i.e. 2011 juice directive) need to be packed in aseptic packaging to maintain the hygiene and nutritional value of the product.

The ACE say this is especially important for products with a long shelf life. It believes mandatory reuse targets should exempt sensitive beverages with these specific needs.

Development Of Guidelines

Furthermore, the ACE says that to ensure Design for Recycling (DfR) Guidelines duly reflect in-depth technical knowledge and latest innovation, it is important to include experts from the industry and technical institutes in the development of the guidelines.

The ACE has called for The European Commission to mandate CEN (The European Committee for Standardization) to develop the DfR Guidelines.

As an alternative, the alliance recommends the creation of a stakeholder or industry advisory body to help with the development of the delegated acts.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Bonnysa And ITC Launch New Packaging Made With Bio-Based Polypropylene
2
Packaging And Design

Finland's Stora Enso Sees Challenging Year Ahead
3
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Invests In Green Energy At Spanish Paper Mill
4
Packaging And Design

Tesco Uses Discarded Plastic Collected From Coastal Areas For Packaging
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com