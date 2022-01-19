Coca-Cola HBC Invests €30m In Italian Bottling Plant

Coca-Cola HBC Italia is planning to reopen its Gaglianico site in Biella and plans to invest €30 million in the plant.

The investment will be used to convert the plant into an innovative facility, capable of transforming up to 30,000 tonnes of PET per year into new 100% recycled PET (rPET) bottles for the company's beverages.

The site, spanning 18,000 square metres, will be powered by 100% renewable energy and employ more than 40 direct employees when fully operational.

The latest investment is in addition to more than €100 million invested in sustainability initiatives by the company in Italy over the last 10 years.

Concrete Action

It is also another concrete action to meet the requirements of the European Directive on single-use plastic (so-called UAS Directive), which came into force on 14 January in Italy.

The directive requires the use of at least 30% recycled PET in the production of new bottles by 2030.

The Gaglianico site will make it possible to exceed this target through a two-stage plan.

The first stage will be completed by March, when the plant will start the transformation process of resin, both virgin and recycled PET, into preforms that will be turned into bottles through a special blowing process.

The second stage will become operational after the approval of the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA), scheduled for July.

'Real Circular Economy'

Frank O'Donnell, general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Italia, said, "Despite the difficulties in our sector linked to the pandemic and the nightmare of sugar and plastic tax which remain confirmed, we continue to invest and do our part both to move towards a real circular economy in the country and to contribute to the socio-economic development of a region to which we are particularly attached.

"We are proud to be able to give a second life to this plant and we hope that the EFSA approval will arrive soon to make it fully operational as soon as possible."

