Coop And Emmi Switch To PET Bottles For More Dairy Products

Swiss dairy firm Emmi has announced that selected milk and cream products sold under Coop Switzerland's own brand will now be available in PET bottles, along with various Emmi branded products such as Emmi Energy Milk.

The measures are set to take place with immediate effect, the company added.

Closed Cycle

At present, PET bottles are the only kind of plastic food packaging in Switzerland that can be recycled and reprocessed in a closed cycle.

Coop milk and cream along with various Emmi brands, such as Emmi Energy Milk High Protein and Comella Choco Drink, have switched to the sustainable packaging solution.

Various UHT milk products sold under Coop’s own organic brand Naturaplan will also switch to more eco-friendly PET bottles from the end of February 2024, the company noted.

'Recyclable Packaging'

"We look forward to extending our commitment to recyclable packaging to more of our own brand and branded goods," said Andrea Kramer, head of marketing and purchasing at Coop.

"In this way, we can stick to our path of sustainability as we pursue a circular strategy."

In future, the bottles will be used to manufacture new PET bottles that can be used again for milk and dairy products.

Compared to their polyethylene predecessors, PET bottles will result in a significant reduction in transport as well as material usage in future, the companies noted.

Marc Heim, head of the Swiss Division at Emmi, added, "Dairy products in PET bottles are another innovative and recyclable packaging solution in line with our ambitious sustainability goals.

"By working with our partners and PET-Recycling Schweiz, we are able to collect materials across the country and reuse them as packaging for dairy products."

PET Symbol

The distinctive PET symbol will feature on the recyclable milk and dairy product bottles to remind buyers how to dispose of them.

Across Switzerland, these bottles and any drinks bottles made of PET, can be returned to any relevant collection point and fed back into the cycle.

Throughout the launch phase, Coop and Emmi will be placing clear labels on the new packaging.