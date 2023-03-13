Coop Trading Launches New Design For Own-Brand Products

Coop Trading has announced that it is updating the packaging design of its private-label products to create a uniform look for the brand in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

The new design will be rolled out in stores in late 2023, or early 2024, the retailer noted.

Coop Trading is the sourcing organisation for Coop Sweden, Coop Danmark, Coop Norge and SOK in Finland.

Strong Demand For Private Brands

Minna Björklund, acting head of EVM (private brands) at Coop Sweden, stated, "We see a strong demand for our EVM range from our members and customers. With rising inflation in recent years, while not wanting to compromise on quality, our brands Xtra and Coop have taken an increasing percentage of the volume in customers' shopping baskets, a winner simply when households are looking for lower prices."

"Thanks to Coop Trading, we can buy larger quantities - which makes the prices in the stores attractive. With the new design, it will also be even clearer and inspiring when shopping for food," she added.

Rebranding Project

Branding studio Bedow, which operates from the Södermalm district in Stockholm, has been commissioned for the project.

Mette Husby, brand and design manager at Coop Trading, said, "We look forward to working with Bedow with great enthusiasm. They have shown a comprehensive design concept that is both flexible and distinctive, which was crucial in the choice of agency."

"Coop Trading is facing an extensive brand journey. We are very pleased that we have been entrusted to drive the design work forward. It is an extensive assignment that we will take on with great commitment and care," added Martin Bergström, design director at Bedow.

Read More: Coop Sweden's New Goods Terminal To Create 300 Jobs In 2023

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.