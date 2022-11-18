Demand For Sustainable Packaging On The Rise, Report Finds

Consumer demand for sustainable personal care and household packaging is on the increase, a new report from Ball Corporation has found.

The Aluminium Bottles Report surveyed 1,500 consumers across the US, Mexico, Brazil, UK, France and Germany that have purchased a household or personal care product in the past 60 days.

It found that 45% of consumers are more interested in environmentally friendly household and personal care products.

Some 40% of consumers said they are more likely to purchase products that mention sustainability and a reduction in the use of plastic in their packaging, but they also considered its functionality, quality and safety as important.

Long-lasting products are important for specific rooms in the house, such as the bathroom, according to the report.

Glass and cardboard are not practical and safe for the bathroom, but they are considered the most environmentally-friendly materials, Ball added.

In addition, 50% of consumers prefer a container that is easy to recycle.

Ball added that the report is an opportunity for brands to better understand consumers’ preferences and reach a circular economy.

Aluminium Packaging

“The Aluminium Bottles Report introduces an exciting market opportunity for brands to expand the use of aluminium packaging in the household and personal care space,” said Jay Billings, Ball Aerosol Packaging's president.

“At Ball, we know consumers want to buy products that are not only convenient and capable, but also better for the environment. We look forward to continuing to partner with our customers to meet this demand with innovative and recyclable aluminium packaging solutions.”

Victoria Marletta, vice-president commercial at Ball Aerosol Packaging, added that as consumers continue to demonstrate a growing preference for environmentally friendly products, "there is an incredible opportunity for household and personal care brands to introduce new and innovative packaging options that are better for the planet."

