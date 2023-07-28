52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Earth Action Calls For Urgent Efforts On Plastic Waste On 'Plastic Overshoot Day'

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Today, 28 July, is 'Plastic Overshoot Day', the point of the year where the amount of plastic waste generated exceeds the world’s capacity to manage it, and Earth Action has called for immediate investment in measures to reduce plastic usage.

According to the NGO, 40% of the world's population currently lives in a location where the generation of plastic waste has surpassed local waste management system capacity.

Over the course of 2023, some 68,642,999 tonnes of plastic will end up as pollution, due to the imbalance between the volumes of plastics consumed and the capacity to manage the plastic at the end of its life, it added.

'A Crucial Role To Play'

“Today should be a pivotal moment in the global plastic waste crisis. We all have a crucial role to play in this crisis," said Julien Boucher, founder and CEO at Earth Action. "Now what is required is extensive and ambitious interventions from global governments and corporations, who can lead the change towards sustainable production practices.

“Without this, the Plastic Overshoot Day date will only be brought forward every year. If we can measure and report our carbon footprints, why can’t we do the same for plastic?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Recycling 'Not The Answer' To Solving The Plastic Crisis, Says Group

Recycling Capacity

Global plastic production has grown 20 times faster than recycling capacity in the past 10 years, Earth Action noted.

“We cannot simply keep producing plastic, much of it unnecessary, without addressing the significant costs that the plastic pollution crisis imposes on the planet," added John Duncan, global initiative lead at WWF.

“For too long, the inequalities inherent in the current plastics system have kept the plastic pollution problem out-of-sight and out-of-mind for many, with the social, economic, and ecological burden being borne by lower income countries and poorer communities."

Earth Action has outlined 10 country archetypes which profile every country in the world, enabling each to have tailored policy recommendations to their unique circumstance. [Image created with 123RF AI Generator]

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Billerud Sees 13% Net Sales Decline In Q2 2023
2
Packaging And Design

Elopak's Thomas Körmendi On How Cartons Can Be A Catalyst For Plastic Reduction
3
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso's Quarterly Profit Slumps As Weak Demand Persists
4
Packaging And Design

Amcor Invests In New Production Line For Shrink Bags And Films
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com