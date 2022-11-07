Netto Marken-Discount Launches Naturkind Wheat Flour

Germany's Netto Marken-Discount has launched wheat flour under its organic brand Naturkind as part of its efforts to support the 'Agriculture for Biodiversity' (LfA) programme.

The product, featuring the LfA logo, will be available in its outlet in northern Germany.

The flour is sourced from certified organic farms in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and Thuringia.

These farms implement various measures to promote biodiversity, such as gentle tillage to protect wild herbs and insects, and fields with wildflowers that provide food for birds and insects, among others.

The product, available in 1,000 gram packs for €1.69, also features the WWF logo.

Demand For Organic Products

According to the latest Eco-Barometer of the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, close to half of customers (47%) are opting for organic products.

Elsewhere, price-sensitive consumers are increasingly choosing the organic discount range.

In April of this year, Netto Marken-Discount launched its new own-brand range Naturkind to focus on strengthening its organic product portfolio.

In June, Edeka announced an alliance with Naturland in a bid to expand its organic offering, adding approximately 40 new regional and international Naturland-certified products to the retailer's Naturkind and Edeka Bio range.

Products certified by Naturland meet high ecological and social standards, exceeding the requirements set by the EU regulation, the retailer noted.

With over 140,000 farmers in 60 countries across the world, Naturland is one of the largest international associations for organic farming from Germany.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.