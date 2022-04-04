Elopak, Nippon Paper Industries Sign Oceania Licence

Carton packaging firm Elopak has announced the signing of a partnership with Nippon Paper Industries, which will see Elopak's Pure-Pak cartons go on sale in the Oceania market.

Nippon Paper will produce and sell Elopak's Pure-Pak packaging as pat of the agreement.

The latest agreement follows on from a number of existing partnerships between the two firms – in March 2016 the two businesses signed a product licensing agreement that enabled Nippon Paper to manufacture and sell certain Pure-Pak cartons in Japan.

Later, when Elopak listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021, Nippon Paper entered into a cornerstone agreement to acquire shares equivalent to 5.0% of the share capital.

In addition, in January of this year, both Elopak and Nippon Paper signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen partnership and advance collaborative efforts in the area of liquid paper packaging.

The new license agreement will 'leverage the technological capabilities and innovation of both companies' to pursue new business opportunities in the Oceania region, Elopak said in a statement.

It will also further promote the transition away from plastic towards more sustainable, low carbon packaging solutions for chilled liquid beverages.

'Driving Forward' Growth Strategy

“We are delighted to be announcing this latest collaboration with Nippon Paper, which is an important step in driving forward our growth strategy as a company," said Elopak CEO Thomas Körmendi.

"Given our established track record of working together, we are uniquely well positioned to deliver for customers in the region.”

