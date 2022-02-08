Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Elopak Signs MoU With Nippon Paper Industries

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Norway's Elopak ASA and Japan-based Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in the field of liquid-paper packaging.

The agreement includes scope for exploring new business opportunities leveraging both groups' experience, assets and networks.

The MoU aligns with Elopak’s ambitions to meet the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions by pursuing a growth strategy centred on investment in innovation, as well as driving the plastic to carton conversion, the company noted.

Elopak CEO, Thomas Körmendi, commented, “We are delighted to be exploring the opportunities that exist for Elopak and Nippon to collaborate further. Building on our strong track record of working together to deliver for customers, we are excited by the opportunity to leverage our relative strengths and areas of expertise to drive the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.”

Nippon Paper managing executive officer and general manager of Paper-Pak sales division, Yasuhito Obayashi, added, “We are really excited by this opportunity to grow our strong relationship with Elopak and are looking forward to collaborative value creation based on both companies’ deep expertise and strength that delivers sustainable packaging solutions to market.”

Collaboration

The two companies have worked closely for many years.

In March 2016, they signed a product licensing agreement that allows Nippon Paper to manufacture and sell certain Pure-Pak cartons in Japan.

Nippon Paper entered into a cornerstone agreement to acquire shares equivalent to 5.0% of the share capital when Elopak was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange last year.

Under the MoU, a Steering Committee will be established, tasked with selecting and implementing collaborative themes utilising the abilities of both groups, while attempting to expand sales of paper packaging to accelerate the move toward a low carbon circular economy.

Sustainability Commitments

Collaboration between Nippon and Elopak is built on the companies’ shared commitment to sustainability and innovation, Elopak added.

Both companies are members of the United Nations Global Compact and incorporate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their development strategies.

They also have a shared vision towards sustainable forest management and improved recycling of their paper products.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging And Design news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ocado Group's Core Earnings Weighed Down By Investment
2
A-Brands

JDE Names New General Manager For UK And Ireland Retail Division
3
Technology

Ocado Full-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
4
Retail

Bulgaria's Fantastico Group Announces Solar Panel Project, Logistics Hub
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com