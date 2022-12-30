Ferrero Group Aims For 100% Recyclable Or Reusable Packaging By 2025

Italy’s Ferrero Group has taken another step in its sustainability strategy, committing to have 100% of its packaging be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

According to the group’s 13th Sustainability Report, this goal was 83% achieved by the year 2021.

Activities will focus on four areas over the next three years – the development and reformulation of existing packaging; R&D in innovation; association with national waste management institutions; and consumer education to complete a successful transition towards a circular economy, along with actions to eliminate waste.

Ferrero Rocher Packaging

As part of this commitment, new packaging with an eco-friendly design for its Ferrero Rocher line of chocolates will be launched.

The polypropylene box is easier to recycle and reduces the carbon footprint of the packaging by 30% compared to previous boxes, while maintaining the iconic transparency of the packaging and guaranteed product quality.

The reformulation was first implemented in September 2021 on 16-piece and 30-piece boxes and will be phased in on the 24-piece gift box starting in 2023.

Since the introduction of this packaging in September 2021, approximately 2,000 fewer tonnes of plastic have been used, the company said.

Once the implementation of the new eco-friendly packaging is completed, across the entire Ferrero Rocher portfolio, it is estimated that the unnecessary use of around 10,000 tonnes of plastic will be avoided.

Global Commitment

To further ensure the circularity of its packaging, Ferrero Group has joined forces with suppliers, recycling companies and industry leaders by signing the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Global Commitment to the New Plastics Economy.

The company also aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 43% per tonne of product produced by 2030, as well as to invest in renewable energy – currently 84% of the electricity purchased in Ferrero's production plants comes from renewable sources and up to 16 of the company's facilities run on 100% renewable electricity.

