Giant Food Partners With Loop To Offer Select Products In Reusable Packaging

Ahold Delhaize subsidiary Giant Food is offering a selection of products in reusable packaging in partnership with Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle.

As part of the partnership, 10 Giant supermarkets are offering more than 20 products from leading consumer brands in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.

Diane Couchman, vice president of category management of non-perishables at Giant Food, said, "Giant is proud to be the first grocery retailer on the east coast to launch a partnership with Loop, a global leader in eliminating waste, and offer our customers a program that allows them to shop for products while helping our environment.

"We look forward to expanding our Loop item offerings and launching in more Giant locations in the near future."

Reusable Packaging

The assortment of branded products in reusable Loop containers includes Kraft Heinz and Nature’s Path, among others.

Shoppers can return the empty packaging to a Loop Return Point at any of the participating stores.

The containers are sent to Loop to be sanitised and then returned to the CPG suppliers to be refilled and returned to the store for future purchase.

Customers are charged a small packaging deposit at checkout, and a full refund is given once the container is returned, Ahold Delhaize noted.

Loop consults with cleaning and hygiene solutions provider Ecolab Inc. to ensure advanced sanitisation standards for all reusable containers.

