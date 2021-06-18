ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Carrefour Tests Collection Points For Used Diapers

Published on Jun 18 2021 11:43 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / circular economy / TerraCycle / Diapers / Pampers / recycled diapers

Carrefour Tests Collection Points For Used Diapers

French retailer Carrefour is conducting a pilot to collect used diapers in Paris in association with Pampers and TerraCycle.

The trial in Ile-de-France is utilising an innovative device that allows parents to dispose of used baby diapers of all brands in one of the bins installed in five Carrefour stores in Paris for recycling.

Julien Tremblin, managing director of TerraCycle Europe, said, "This partnership with Carrefour and Pampers to collect used baby diapers is a unique opportunity to prove together that all waste can find a second life.

"We invite parents wishing to participate in this innovative pilot to go to the available collection points to drop off their used diapers in the connected bins in the store."

Recycled Diapers

Around 11 million baby diapers are used every day in France, with no collection system in place for used diapers.

The test phase of diaper collection, conducted from May to November 2021, will provide valuable initial lessons to assess the feasibility of a larger-scale collection involving the various stakeholders.

At the end of the pilot, the collected materials will be recycled into new products. For example, recycled cellulose will be used to make furniture, while recycled plastic will be used to make bottle caps or trash cans for diapers.

Pilot Project

Pampers has already launched other used diaper collection pilots in three European countries.

Commented on the partnership, Laetitia Xoual, director of the Pampers brand in France, said, "We are proud to partner with Carrefour and TerraCycle [for] this collection pilot. 

"Collecting used diapers is an essential step in giving new life to these products, regardless of the technological solution used next (recycling, composting, etc.)."

Bertrand Swiderski, CSR Director of the Carrefour Group, said the trial is a positive step in the retailer's journey towards a "circular economy".

"By partnering with Pampers and TerraCycle, we offer a concrete solution to our customers, [and] they can now drop them off in one of the five pilot stores to give them a second life."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Carrefour Unveils New Data And Retail Media Strategy Platform

Carrefour Unveils New Data And Retail Media Strategy Platform
Carrefour, Tesco Plan To Discontinue Purchasing Alliance

Carrefour, Tesco Plan To Discontinue Purchasing Alliance
Wine Sales In Italy’s Retail Channel Up 8% By Volume

Wine Sales In Italy’s Retail Channel Up 8% By Volume
Carrefour And La Poste Announce Partnership

Carrefour And La Poste Announce Partnership
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Commodity Inflation Likely To Have No Impact On Tesco’s Product Pricing Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Commodity Inflation Likely To Have No Impact On Tesco’s Product Pricing
Continente Expands Charging Network For Electric Vehicles Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Continente Expands Charging Network For Electric Vehicles
Jerónimo Martins, University of Aveiro Team Up For IDD Inclusion Course Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Jerónimo Martins, University of Aveiro Team Up For IDD Inclusion Course
UK Retail Sales Dip As Consumers Spend More In Dining Out Fri, 18 Jun 2021

UK Retail Sales Dip As Consumers Spend More In Dining Out
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN