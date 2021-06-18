ESM Magazine

Granarolo Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging For Dairy Products

Published on Jun 18 2021 11:05 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Italy / Sustainability / Granarolo / Yomo

Italy’s Granarolo is rolling out sustainable packaging for its dairy products assortment made with 100% Italian milk.

The company has converted the entire Yomo Intero 125g x 2 range from plastic jars to 100% recyclable PEFC certified paper jars, using raw materials from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources.

The switch to paper is part of Granarolo's long-term strategic plan for reducing the amount of plastic used in its packaging, in line with the sustainability plan drawn up by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Granarolo Group's objective is to convert the packaging of the entire Yomo Intero and Magro yoghurt range, or 165 million pots, to paper by 2023, with an expected plastic saving of 738 tonnes/year.

To achieve this, all Yomo Intero 125 x 4 and Yomo Magro 125 x 2 packaging will switch to paper packs in September of this year.

New Packaging

The new packaging will include all 18 SKUs in the Yomo Intero yoghurt range: white, strawberry, citrus, coffee, cherry, blueberry, berry, apricot, banana, pineapple, malt, biscuit, honey, vanilla stracciatella, coconut, pistachio and hazelnut.

The rollout of the new packaging will be accompanied by a new on-shelf graphic design, with increased emphasis on the brand's core features –100% Italian milk, natural ingredients and the specificity of each flavour.

To complement Yomo’s classic and gourmet recipes, Granarolo will introduce upgraded formulations with only natural fruit ingredients, such as strawberry, blueberry, wild berry, Sicilian citrus, apricot, banana, pineapple, cherry and black cherry.

The new products are part of Yomo's re-launch plan for 2021 and will be supported by a multimedia communication campaign, including a new TV and radio spot, and digital campaign via social media and web channels, among others.

The Italian dairy group reported 19% growth in net profit in 2020, to €15.8 million, to meet its profitability targets amid a challenging and complex year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Packaging and Design news click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

