Packaging And Design

Israel To Abandon Plastic Tax Despite Environmental Concerns

Israel's new government will abandon the country's tax on single-use plastic plates and utensils, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has said, despite environmental concerns.

The decision, in apparent defiance of global efforts to reduce the amount of plastic waste that is polluting oceans, comes after opposition to the tax from religious parties that said it unfairly targeted their communities.

Smotrich, who was sworn in on Thursday, said his first decision in office is to axe the plastic tax as well as a levy on sugary drinks "as quickly as possible".

Environmental Protection

The country's Environmental Protection Ministry, which has reported a 50% drop in the use of such plastic since the tax was introduced in 2021, said it was studying Smotrich's decision and its consequences.

There was opposition to the plastic tax among ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, which are strongly represented in the new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

A parliamentary report from November 2021 found that ultra-Orthodox families used plasticware three times more than the rest of the population because they often have large families and low incomes, with many not owning dishwashing machines.

Stability And Responsibility

Elsewhere, Smotrich has pledged fiscal responsibility and a boost to competition while working to tackle high living costs at a time of elevated inflation and slowing global economic growth.

"Israel will be an island of stability and responsibility," the 42-year old Smotrich, head of the far-right pro-settler Religious Zionism party, told Reuters after the ceremony at the finance ministry.

He added that Israel would take all necessary steps to support economic stability and be the "safest place" to invest.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

