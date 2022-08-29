Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Mercadona Changes To Recyclable Packaging On Certain Products

Spanish retailer Mercadona has modified the packaging of its Hacendado Potato Omelettes and Hacendado Patatas Bravas to make them more recyclable.

The retailer has replaced the black base of the packaging with a transparent one, which facilitates detection at the sorting plant, once deposited in the yellow container, a step prior to recycling.

Renewed Recipe

Mercadona's Tortilla de Patatas con cebolla, produced by the supplier Totaler Elaborados Naturales de la Ribera in Funes (Navarra), features a renewed recipe aimed at creating a more homemade taste and texture.

In addition, Mercadona's Patatas Bravas has a more uniform size and colour as the retailer seeks to improve the quality of the product.

Mercadona Always Low Prices

Mercadona launched its SPB (Always Low Prices) strategy in 1993, after observation that the products that performed best in terms of sales comprised of those with the highest quality at the best price, and did not constantly change their cost.

During all these years, the company has attempted to continue this emphasis on quality, which is one of the main challenges faced daily by all the departments of the chain and which represents the opportunity to offer quality products to customers.

This is all achieved through a strategy that encourages conscious and critical consumption, guided by social and environmental criteria, and which pursues a clear objective to guarantee the consumption of products of the highest quality with the lowest possible impact and help improve the quality of life for future generations.

