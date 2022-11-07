Mercator Tests Plain Packaging To Encourage Creativity Among Children

Slovenian retailer Mercator has repackaged some of its products popular among children to incorporate plain and more sustainable packaging.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage children’s creativity, in addition to creating value through business cooperation.

The white packaging project is being conducted in partnership with suppliers Atlantic Grupa, Medex, Fructal and Bambi.

Special editions of popular products for children, such as Argeta pate, Propolis Oral and Gelee Royal Junior nutritional supplements, Pingo fruit drink and Plazma biscuits are now on Mercator's shelves in modified, white packaging.

The white packaging encourages children to create something new, and at the same time to think about the fact that the packaging does not have to be thrown away immediately.

Setting A New Example

For participating companies, the project has set a new example of good practice in finding solutions that mean benefits for all stakeholders.

"White product packaging, as confirmed by recent research, inspires trust and easier communication of sustainable values ​​and an incentive for changes in customers. That is why we want to encourage thinking about creativity and the joint search for new solutions," explained Mercator chairman, Tomislav Čizmić.

Currently, products featuring the special edition white packaging are available in 66 Mercator supermarkets and hypermarkets throughout Slovenia.

Customers will be able to assess how the white packaging was received at the end of the year, the retailer added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging and design news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.