SPAR Slovenia Introduces 'Virtual Influencer'

SPAR Slovenia has introduced Sara, a virtual influencer created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Sara, a virtual character, discusses life and social issues through her posts on social media networks Instagram and TikTok, the company noted.

The character's handle, @nerelna.sara, has been created by a team of professional writers and creators who strive to create positive and responsible content.

Through the character, the retailer hopes to inspire people to live a better, healthier, and more responsible life in the digital environment.

Safe Online Environment

SPAR also aims to attract young people to follow Sara on social media to offer them guidance on social issues and create a safe online environment that encourages positive thinking.

Sara's content covers a variety of topics, including sustainability, new technologies, and the safe use of the Internet.

In doing so, she points out the various pitfalls and dangers of the digital world and encourages followers to use technology safely and responsibly.

The company believes that Sara will help it to get closer to its customers and stay ahead of the times.

Sara joins several other AI-powered initiatives like Jedilnik.AI and the SPAR Online Mirko smart basket that have been introduced recently by SPAR Slovenia.

The Rise Of AI

In November 2023, a report from Euromonitor International showed that artificial intelligence, sustainability and social, economic and political factors will determine global consumer trends in 2024.

New platforms based on generative AI are influencing consumers' decisions and reshaping their expectations of brand engagement and will become increasingly integrated into consumers' daily lives, the study found.