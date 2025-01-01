52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Slovenia

SEE Bakery Chain Mlinar Group Gets New Majority Owner

SPAR Slovenia Reports 13.6% Revenue Growth In FY 2023

SPAR Slovenia posted robust financial results in its financial year 2023 with gross turnover reaching €1.2 billion, marking a year-over-year increase...

Studenac Obtains Antitrust Approval For Acquisition Of Slovenia's Kea

Croatian retailer Studenac has obtained approval from antitrust regulators for the acquisition of Slovenian retail chain, Kea.

