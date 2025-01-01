Slovenia
SPAR Slovenia Reports 13.6% Revenue Growth In FY 2023
SPAR Slovenia posted robust financial results in its financial year 2023 with gross turnover reaching €1.2 billion, marking a year-over-year increase...
Studenac Obtains Antitrust Approval For Acquisition Of Slovenia's Kea
Croatian retailer Studenac has obtained approval from antitrust regulators for the acquisition of Slovenian retail chain, Kea.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com