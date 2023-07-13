Mondi To Acquire Hinton Pulp Mill In Canada For $5m

Packaging firm Mondi has agreed to acquire Hinton Pulp mill in Alberta, Canada, from West Fraser Timber for a total consideration of $5 million (€4.5 million).

As part of the transaction, Mondi said it will enter into a long-term partnership with West Fraser to access local fibre from a 'well-established wood basket'.

Expansion

The intention, subject to pre-engineering and permitting, is to invest €400 million in the expansion of Hinton, primarily for a new 200,000 tonne per annum kraft paper machine, anticipated to be operational from the second half of 2027.

The acquisition of the mill, and investment in the paper machine, will fully integrate operations in the Americas, the company added.

Mondi said it hopes to secure the long-term supply of kraft paper into its network of 10 paper bags plants in the region, which it believes will help the company meet the growing demand for industrial and mailer bags.

Reducing Carbon Footprint

The packaging company said customers will benefit from a fully integrated and 'much shorter' supply chain, reducing the carbon footprint of Mondi’s packaging products in the region.

Kraft paper produced at the facility will meet customer requirements for sustainable packaging solutions as paper is increasingly being used for packaging across the Americas.

Mondi Group CEO, Andrew King said, "Strategically, we are focused on investing to support the growing market demand for our sustainable packaging products, while delivering attractive mid-teen returns through cycle.[...]

"This acquisition will also enable us to further strengthen our position as the global market leader in the production of kraft paper and paper bags."