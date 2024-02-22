52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Packaging Firm Mondi Implements Price Hikes Amid Improving Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Packaging Firm Mondi Implements Price Hikes Amid Improving Demand

British packaging company Mondi said it was implementing price hikes across its range of paper grades in the current fiscal year and there was an improvement in its order book.

Packaging companies, which benefited from a shopping boom during the pandemic-led lockdowns, had to grapple with softer demand and weak pricing in the past year as customers de-stocked amid tough market conditions.

High Input Costs

Selling prices were lower so far in 2024 than the averages achieved in the second half of the prior year, while input costs remained elevated compared with historical levels but have broadly stabilised since 2023-end.

'Sales volumes across our kraft paper and paper bag value chain were lower in the year as a result of weaker demand in line with softer economic conditions,' the company said in a statement.

The FTSE 100 company posted a 35% drop in underlying core profit at €1.20 billion for the year ended December 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annual group revenue fell about 18% to €7.33 billion. The company has proposed a full-year dividend of 70 euro cents per share, in line with the year-ago payment.

'A Resilient Performance'

"Mondi delivered a resilient performance in 2023 as a result of our compelling customer service and delivery, supported by our scale, quality asset base, integrated model and breadth of products, customers and end-markets," commented Andrew King, chief executive.

"This strong cash generation gives us the strategic flexibility to continue investing in our business through-cycle, supported by our confidence in the long-term structural growth of the markets we operate in and our leading positions within them. We continue to make good progress in delivering our organic growth projects, which remain on track and on budget. We expect these projects to deliver a meaningful EBITDA contribution from 2025."

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Coca-Cola HBC Italia Invests €42m In Abruzzo Plant
Coca-Cola HBC Italia Invests &euro;42m In Abruzzo Plant
2
Packaging And Design

Tetra Pak Ups Strategic Investments In Recycling Capacity
Tetra Pak Ups Strategic Investments In Recycling Capacity
3
Packaging And Design

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC Reports Record Profit
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC Reports Record Profit
4
Packaging And Design

Turning To Paper 'Not An Easy Solution' To Plastic Issue, Says Rabobank
Turning To Paper 'Not An Easy Solution' To Plastic Issue, Says Rabobank
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com