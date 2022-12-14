Pascual Unveils Sustainable Sugar Cane Caps

Spanish beverages manufacturer Pascual has announced plans to introduce a sustainable cap, produced from sugar cane, to all 'brik'-format packaging it uses, in line with the European Parliament’s guidelines towards a circular economy and plastic use reduction.

Pascual said its milk range, Leche Pascual, will be the first brand to adopt this format, across whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed varieties this December.

In addition, Pascual’s new caps are attached to the container, which facilitates greater recyclability, while sugar cane is a renewable material that helps boost the company's sustainability ambitions.

The manufacturer added it will eventually introduce this format to other brands, such as water brand Bezoya, juice ranges Bifrutas and Essential, and plant-based beverages brand Vivesoy.

Pascual’s Brands

In addition, the Bezoya brand will include 25% recycled plastic in its containers, in line with European Parliament guidelines for PET bottles and briks mainly made of polyethylene terephthalate.

The water brand has also launched a faucet for the hospitality industry, water dispensing vending machines, a home delivery service (Bezoya Directo), and a ‘bag in box’ format – which uses 60% less plastic for every litre.

Elsewhere, the Tetra Brik Bio-Based containers for Bifrutas include 77% renewable materials, with cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Plant-Based Bottle

Leche Pascual also launched a bottle produced from sugar cane and made of 28% vegetable resin last year, along with a brik-format pack manufactured with 89% plant-based materials.

Elsewhere, Pascual’s coffee range, Mocay uses OK Compost certified compostable coffee capsules, which reach 90% degradation in a compostability plant within a period of six months.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging and design news. Article by Amanda Merchán.