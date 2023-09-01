PepsiCo To Remove Plastic Rings On Beverage Multipacks In North America

PepsiCo plans to replace plastic rings across beverage multipacks with paper-based solutions in the US and Canada.

The initiative is part of PepsiCo's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) strategy, the company said and added that the rollout will commence in a phased, regional manner in the US later this year.

This builds upon PepsiCo’s progress in Canada, where the transition to paperboard is beginning to roll out, the cola giant noted.

Paper-Based Alternative

PepsiCo will use paperboard wraps and paperboard clips for its multipacks in place of traditional plastic rings across brands like Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, MTN DEW, Starry, Gatorade, and 7Up in Canada, among others.

The new packaging is easy to implement on the shelf for customers, has a consumer-friendly branded design, is made from recycled materials, and is recyclable, the company added.

125 Years Of PepsiCo

Cola giant is also rolling out its new logo and visual identity as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations, which commenced on 29 August.

The cola giant announced a 125-day campaign, leading up to New Year's Eve, which will see the launch of 125 types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways.

Elsewhere, PepsiCo has commenced construction of a snack factory in Indonesia's West Java, marking its return to Southeast Asia's largest economy after splitting with a local partner two years ago.

PepsiCo's affiliate Fritolay Netherlands Holding B.V. and Indofood, a unit of Indonesia's largest food company Indofood Group, ended a 30-year joint venture in 2021 without providing any reason, when Indofood bought PepsiCo's minority stake.