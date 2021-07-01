Schwarz Group Switches To 100% rPET For Non-Returnable Bottles

Published on Jul 1 2021 11:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Lidl / Kaufland / Schwarz Group / rPET / Recyclable plastic

Since June 2021, all non-returnable PET bottles for Kaufland and Lidl's own-brand products manufactured by Schwarz Production have switched to 100% recycled plastic (rPET).

The only non-recyclable parts now are the lid and the label.

PET Recycling

Each of these new bottles, made entirely from recycled plastic, is particularly resource-efficient due to its low weight, the company noted.

Schwarz Production achieved this target in PET recycling through investment in the material cycle, partially self-developed solutions, and know-how built up over many years.

In the Kaufland retail division, around 50 beverage SKUs from the K-Classic own-brand range have switched to these 100% rPET bottles.

The bottles feature the 'consciously packed' logo for identification.

Back in 2008, Lidl took on a pioneering role in the circular economy with the development of the 'Saskia' circulation bottle.

It now offers around 60 beverage SKUs in non-returnable PET bottles, made from 100% recycled materials.

Lidl customers can recognise the bottles by the 'more responsibly packaged' logo.

As part of its marketing campaign, Lidl is focusing on sustainability with posters made from recycled material.

The transition to 100% rPET for non-returnable plastic bottles will see the Schwarz Group remove a total of 48,000 tonnes of new plastic from its operations and cut 79,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2021 compared to PET bottles without recyclate.

Schwarz Group

The Schwarz Group is a family-owned multinational retail group that operates grocery shops under the Lidl and Kaufland banners.

It is the largest European retailer and the fourth-largest retailer in the world by revenue as of 2020.

The group operates supermarkets in most European countries and is currently expanding in the United States.

The Schwarz Group stores sell mostly private-label brands and the company operates its own production facilities for baking goods, soft drinks, and ice cream.

Article by Conor Farrelly.