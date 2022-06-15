Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Invests In Upgrade At Mexico Plant

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced a $23.5 million (€22.45 million) investment in its Nuevo Laredo sheet plant in Mexico, upgrading the business to a fully integrated corrugated plant.

As well as an extension of the production facilities, the investment includes a new corrugated, which will enable the business to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 40%, as well as doubling production capacity.

'Reinforces Our Commitment'

“This investment reinforces our commitment to being an important player in the growth of the Mexican market," commented Laurent Sellier, CEO of Smurfit Kappa the Americas.

"It will also strengthen our partnerships within the sectors that drive the local economy in the Nuevo Laredo region.”

The facility is located in the Tamaulipas region in Northeastern Mexico, which is home to more than 200 companies that manufacture products for the US market, many of which Smurfit Kappa have partnerships with, it said.

The investment in Nuevo Laredo will also streamline Smurfit Kappa’s operations in San Antonio, Texas, where demand for sustainable packaging is demanding larger production volumes, the group said.

'Enhanced Production Capacity'

“The enhanced production capacity we now have because of this investment has strengthened our ability to meet the needs of current and indeed potential customers in the region," said Eduardo Rubio, CEO of Smurfit Kappa North America.

"Smurfit Kappa is a reliable source of high-performance, sustainable packaging, no matter how complex the product or supply chain requirements are.”

The investment follows on from Smurfit Kappa’s $22 million (€21.02 million) expansion of its Culiacan corrugated plant in Northwest Mexico last year.

Read More: Smurfit Kappa Reports 33% Profit Jump In First Quarter

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

