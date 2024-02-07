52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Packaging Firm Smurfit Kappa Says Worst Is Over As Volume Growth Returns

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Packaging Firm Smurfit Kappa Says Worst Is Over As Volume Growth Returns

The chief executive of packaging giant Smurfit Kappa said that the worst of a year-long dip in demand for the sector appeared over after volumes increased in the fourth quarter, snapping three successive quarterly declines.

Packaging companies rode a boom in demand for goods and e-commerce during COVID-19 lockdowns. But a fall in volumes when economies reopened and consumers spent more on travel and other services led to a 12% drop in Smurfit's full-year core profit, as expected.

The Irish group, Europe's largest paper packaging producer, said volumes fell 3.5% in 2023 as a whole as customers destocked and demand for durable goods weakened but were flat in Europe and up by 1.6% in the Americas in the fourth quarter.

'Improvements In Demand'

'That trend is continuing into January, that we have seen improvements in demand again, so I think the worst is behind us in the sense of demand,' Smurfit told CNBC, adding that February also looked good so far.

The growth in fourth quarter volumes compared with declines of 7%, 5% and 2% in the first, second and third quarters, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

After raising the prices customers pay for its boxes by up to 40% throughout 2021 and 2022, Smurfit's prices fell last year but was more than compensated for by lower energy and raw material costs, taking its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin up to 18.8% from 18.6% in 2022.

Annual Highlights

Full-year EBITDA of €2.08 billion ($2.24 billion) were broadly in line with the approximate €2.05 billion the group forecast in November. That was still its second-largest profit ever and sharply higher than €1.7 billion recorded in 2021.

While Smurfit had flagged signs of tentative improvements in its German order books in November, CFO Ken Bowles told Bloomberg that the key German market continued to lag, saying "it's not terrible, but it could be a lot better."

The group said it hopes to close the $11 billion deal to buy US rival WestRock agreed last year in early July.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa To Invest €54m In Spanish Bag-In-Box Plant
Smurfit Kappa To Invest &euro;54m In Spanish Bag-In-Box Plant
2
Packaging And Design

Beer Can Maker Ball Corp Misses Q4 Sales View On Tepid Demand
Beer Can Maker Ball Corp Misses Q4 Sales View On Tepid Demand
3
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso To Cut More Jobs As Forestry Market Weakness Persists
Stora Enso To Cut More Jobs As Forestry Market Weakness Persists
4
Packaging And Design

Parmalat Introduces Its First White rPET Bottle For UHT Milk
Parmalat Introduces Its First White rPET Bottle For UHT Milk
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com