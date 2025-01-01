Smurfit Kappa
UK Cardboard Maker DS Smith CEO Roberts To Retire After 13 Years
Miles Roberts, the chief executive of DS Smith, plans to retire after 13 years, the British cardboard maker said, as the company reported a sharp drop in h...
Smurfit Kappa Says Decline In Box Demand Continues To Slow
Smurfit Kappa has said that a decline in demand for its boxes slowed further in the third quarter, while it saw tentative improvements in its German order...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com