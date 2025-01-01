52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Westrock Makes Debut On New York, London Stock Exchanges

Smurfit Westrock Makes Debut On New York, London Stock Exchanges

UK Cardboard Maker DS Smith CEO Roberts To Retire After 13 Years

UK Cardboard Maker DS Smith CEO Roberts To Retire After 13 Years

Miles Roberts, the chief executive of DS Smith, plans to retire after 13 years, the British cardboard maker said, as the company reported a sharp drop in h...

Smurfit Kappa Says Decline In Box Demand Continues To Slow

Smurfit Kappa has said that a decline in demand for its boxes slowed further in the third quarter, while it saw tentative improvements in its German order...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com