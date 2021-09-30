ESM Magazine

SPAR Hungary Adds Pictograms In Packaging To Simplify Waste Segregation

Published on Sep 30 2021 7:25 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Packaging / Recycling / Spar Hungary / waste disposal

SPAR Hungary is adding new pictograms to its own-brand packaging to ensure improved disposal and boost recycling efficiency.

As part of the company’s commitment to sustainability, customers can now easily identify an appropriate disposal system for packaging of SPAR own-brand products.

The retailer has kicked off the initiative with 90 products, and will add these guidelines to its entire private-label range in due course.

SPAR Hungary Sustainability Programme

Protecting the environment is one of the key elements of SPAR Hungary’s sustainability programme.

The company has taken several steps to achieve its goals, including environmentally conscious enterprise management, cutting emissions through modernised waste management, and implementing cutting-edge packaging technology.

By incorporating pictograms and clear information about the material composition, customers can easily and swiftly decide how to recycle or dispose of the packaging.

In SPAR Hungary’s stores, customers can find five types of packaging – plastic, aluminium, paper and fibre-based covering, glass, and a combined packaging solution consisting mainly of aluminium-impregnated cardboard.

Currently, technology enables most materials to be recycled economically, making sorted collection very important, the retailer noted.

Consumers can help reduce their impact on the environment through correct disposal of food packaging waste.

This latest environmental initiative from SPAR Hungary encourages customers to make sure that recoverable waste is put in the correct waste bins.

SPAR Hungary is active in multiple areas of sustainable development, including environmental protection, healthy lifestyles, food safety, and employee support.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

