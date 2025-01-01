Hungary
MOL Group's Consumer Services Division Sees Flat Year-On-Year Performance
The consumer services division of Hungarian fuel operator MOL Group has reported a 'flat' year-on-year performance in the third quarter of its financial ye...
Romanian Competition Council Monitors Government's Food Price Capping Measures: Report
Consiliul Concurenţei, the Romanian competition council, is closely watching the government's plan to cap price markup in the food industry, according to t...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com