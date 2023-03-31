52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Sustainable Packaging Market Set To Double In Size Over Coming Decade: FMI

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

The global market for sustainable packaging is set to double in size over the course of the next decade, to be worth $533.9 billion (€490.1 billion) by 2033, new data from Future Market Insights (FMI) has found.

For the current year, the market is expected to be valued at $266.4 billion (€245 billion).

According to Future Market Insights, as consumers become more aware of environmental issues, demand for sustainable packaging solutions is on the rise.

This includes eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging, as well as compostable and recyclable solutions, with demand for plastic-free packaging set to accelerate over the coming years in particular, it added.

Read More: Consumer Goods Firms 'Shifting Gears' On Sustainable Packaging

Cost-Effective Solutions

'While demand for sustainable packaging solutions is growing, manufacturers face several challenges in meeting this demand,' FMI said. 'One of the biggest challenges is finding cost-effective and scalable solutions for producing sustainable packaging materials.

'Another challenge is meeting regulatory requirements and ensuring that sustainable packaging materials meet the same quality standards as traditional packaging materials.'

A Growing Market

Between 2018 and 2020, the sustainable packaging industry grew at a CAGR of 5.8%, driven by the growing popularity of biodegradable and compostable packaging solutions, FMI said.

Between 2020 and 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand accelerated, according to FMI, with the market growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

'The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the demand for sustainable packaging, as consumers became more conscious of their impact on the environment and the health risks associated with single-use plastics,' it noted.

Since last year, the market has continued to gain pace, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2023.

Read More: Fresh Food Packaging Market Set To Be Worth €193bn By 2033

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa On Track To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2050
2
Packaging And Design

Sainsbury’s Changes Laundry Detergent Packaging From Plastic To Cardboard
3
Packaging And Design

Ball Corporation Targets 55% Reduction In GHG Emissions By 2030
4
Packaging And Design

McCormick Launches New Design For Core Herbs And Spices Range
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com