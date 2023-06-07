Tetra Pak Announces Sustainability Milestones

Tetra Pak has published its Sustainability Report for 2022, which shows that the food packaging and processing company reduced its operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 39%, with 84% of its energy coming from renewable sources.

This puts the company on track to achieve net zero within its own operations by 2030.

Sustainable Food

Furthermore, the report notes that the sale of 8.8 billion plant-based packages and 11.9 billion plant-based caps translated into 131 kilo tonnes of CO2 savings.

Tetra Pak also invested nearly €30 million to accelerate collection and recycling of beverage cartons, while working with food technology incubators and start-ups to explore the future of sustainable food.

Significant Challenges

The company says this was in the context of a year marked by considerable uncertainty, driven by the after-effects of COVID-19, supply chain issues and geo-political challenges such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tetra Pak noted that the combination of all these factors has resulted in significant financial challenges for businesses and consumers, driving up the cost of living and resulting in food insecurity for many.

'Strengthen Food Access'

“The current operating environment has emphasised the need for integrated, systemic solutions," said Adolfo Orive, president & CEO at Tetra Pak. "This is the only way we can meet the scale and speed of change required to strengthen food access while reducing the environmental impact, in a way that leaves no one behind.

"This is why we have taken a holistic approach across five interconnected and interdependent areas where we can contribute the most-food systems, circularity, climate, nature and social sustainability.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.