Tetra Pak Unveils 'Approach To Nature' Sustainability Framework

Tetra Pak has announced details a new framework, Approach to Nature, through which it will play its part in halting and reversing nature loss, as well as enhancing water security.

The packaging giant announced the new strategy ahead of the UN's International Day of Biodiversity on 22 May, noting that its plans align with global targets on preventing biodiversity loss and ensuring the recovery of nature.

Key Targets

Among the 25 targets outlined in the framework are that by 2025, 100% of Tetra Pak's raw materials with the most significant land footprint, such as paperboard, sugarcane-based polymer and aluminium, will originate from certified or controlled sources.

In addition, by 2025, all of its high-water-impact suppliers will report on water use and quality.

By the end of the decade, the packaging firm is aiming to eradicate waste-to-landfill from Tetra Pak production sites, while it is also seeking to achieve a 50% reduction of water use in best practice processing lines by 2030, compared to 2019.

Tetra Pak noted that its Approach to Nature framework will enable it to better manage its effect on nature and aid ecosystem restoration. It also aims to diminish adverse effects on local water resources to enhance global water resilience, as well as establish a robust basis for swift action.

High Stakes

“With over half of the world’s GDP heavily reliant on nature, the stakes could not be higher," commented Gilles Tisserand, vice president climate and biodiversity, Tetra Pak.

"Our Approach to Nature not only reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship but also builds on our longstanding action in this domain, cemented by our inclusion in the 2023 CDP Forests A List for the eighth consecutive year and the achievement of an A- in Water Security for our first year of reporting. As other companies join us on this journey, together we can help protect and restore nature for the generations to come.”