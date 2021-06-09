ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Waitrose Trials Sustainable Packaging For Strawberries

Published on Jun 9 2021 7:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: UK / Strawberries / Waitrose &amp; Partners / World News / Plastic Reduction

Waitrose Trials Sustainable Packaging For Strawberries

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has introduced new packaging for its British strawberries, which will help eliminate 16.89 tonnes of plastic and adhesive.

The new packaging removes the bubble wrap and adhesive from the punnet and includes a lightweight, redesigned punnet.

Air-Light Punnet

The new 'Air-Light' punnet, available with fruit from long-time Waitrose supplier Berry Gardens, is made of 80% recycled material.

The punnet is more lightweight and incorporates a cushioned design that helps protect the fruit from damage.

The punnet has been developed by packaging company Sharpak and will be rolled out in select stores and across select products throughout the summer.

During the trial period, the retailer will analyse whether the packaging helps in maintaining product quality. Waitrose will roll out the new packaging more widely next summer, if successful.

Waitrose was ranked number one earlier this year in Greenpeace's league table for its efforts to reduce single-use plastics.

Strawberries

Marija Rompani, director of ethics and sustainability at the John Lewis Partnership, commented, "Strawberries and cream has been a staple of the summer since they were first introduced to Wimbledon in the late 1800s. 

"While many fans will still have to watch events from their living rooms this year, British strawberries are thankfully now in season - meaning a big part of the tradition can still be enjoyed by all, and this further reduction in plastic packaging will help make them taste all the sweeter this summer."

The British strawberry season has been delayed due to poor weather in May, but a larger crop is expected from June onwards as the country enjoys sunnier conditions.

The warm weather over the bank holiday weekend saw strawberry sales increase by 18% compared to the previous weekend.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Packaging And Design news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Retailers See Big Boost In Sales In May: BRC

UK Retailers See Big Boost In Sales In May: BRC
Carrefour, Tesco Plan To Discontinue Purchasing Alliance

Carrefour, Tesco Plan To Discontinue Purchasing Alliance
UK Shopper Confidence Strong, Financial Confidence Hits New Highs

UK Shopper Confidence Strong, Financial Confidence Hits New Highs
Warm Weather Boosts EU, UK Wheat Harvest

Warm Weather Boosts EU, UK Wheat Harvest
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Stora Enso To Plant Over 48m Saplings In Nordic Forests Wed, 9 Jun 2021

Stora Enso To Plant Over 48m Saplings In Nordic Forests
Smurfit Kappa Acquires Packaging Company In Peru Tue, 8 Jun 2021

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Packaging Company In Peru
Mondi Obtains €750m Revolving Credit Facility Mon, 7 Jun 2021

Mondi Obtains €750m Revolving Credit Facility
Südzucker Obtains Funding For Biobased Plastic Packaging Project Thu, 3 Jun 2021

Südzucker Obtains Funding For Biobased Plastic Packaging Project
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN