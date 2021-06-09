Waitrose Trials Sustainable Packaging For Strawberries

Published on Jun 9 2021 7:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: UK / Strawberries / Waitrose & Partners / World News / Plastic Reduction

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has introduced new packaging for its British strawberries, which will help eliminate 16.89 tonnes of plastic and adhesive.

The new packaging removes the bubble wrap and adhesive from the punnet and includes a lightweight, redesigned punnet.

Air-Light Punnet

The new 'Air-Light' punnet, available with fruit from long-time Waitrose supplier Berry Gardens, is made of 80% recycled material.

The punnet is more lightweight and incorporates a cushioned design that helps protect the fruit from damage.

The punnet has been developed by packaging company Sharpak and will be rolled out in select stores and across select products throughout the summer.

During the trial period, the retailer will analyse whether the packaging helps in maintaining product quality. Waitrose will roll out the new packaging more widely next summer, if successful.

Waitrose was ranked number one earlier this year in Greenpeace's league table for its efforts to reduce single-use plastics.

Strawberries

Marija Rompani, director of ethics and sustainability at the John Lewis Partnership, commented, "Strawberries and cream has been a staple of the summer since they were first introduced to Wimbledon in the late 1800s.

"While many fans will still have to watch events from their living rooms this year, British strawberries are thankfully now in season - meaning a big part of the tradition can still be enjoyed by all, and this further reduction in plastic packaging will help make them taste all the sweeter this summer."

The British strawberry season has been delayed due to poor weather in May, but a larger crop is expected from June onwards as the country enjoys sunnier conditions.

The warm weather over the bank holiday weekend saw strawberry sales increase by 18% compared to the previous weekend.

