52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

John Lewis

Waitrose Parent John Lewis 'Quietly Optimistic' On Christmas Trading

Waitrose Parent John Lewis 'Quietly Optimistic' On Christmas Trading

British Shopkeepers Despair Over Retail Crime

British Shopkeepers Despair Over Retail Crime

The issue of theft and violence has been raised by many of Britain's biggest retailers in recent months, including Tesco, John Lewis and Primark, echoing s...

UK Retailer Co-Op Sees Record Shoplifting So Far This Year

Britain's Co-operative Group said it had recorded record levels of shoplifting this year and would invest in keeping prices low to help its customers in a...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com