Younger Consumers Choose Sustainable Packaging, Study Finds

More than half (54%) of consumers aged between 18 and 34 said that they choose products with sustainable packaging 'always' or 'often', a new study from ALPLA has found.

This compares to 33% of respondents aged 35 and older, and 25% of those aged 55 or older.

The 2024 Sustainability and Convenience in Packaging Survey, conducted for ALPLA in association with Pollfish, sought to determine whether a generation gap is evident when it comes to adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging.

Close to half of the young people surveyed said that it was either 'always' or 'often' a 'deal-breaker' if a product did not have sustainable packaging, while more than two thirds (68%) said that they had a 'high' or 'moderate' willingness to change their habits when it comes to sustainable packaging.

More than a third (34%) said that they choose sustainable packaging even if it is less convenient – i.e. harder to open or not resealable, while a large majority (79%) said that they would be willing to pay more for eco-friendly packaging. This compares to 56% of consumers 35 and older, and 41% of consumers 55 and older.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brand Differentiation

"This growing demand for sustainable packaging presents a unique opportunity for brands to differentiate themselves," said Billy Rice, sustainability manager at ALPLA, North America.

“By embracing sustainable practices, brands can not only attract young consumers but also contribute to a healthier planet."

Eco-Conscious Shopping

Elsewhere, more than half (53%) of respondents said that their social circles play a role in their sustainable shopping routines, with eco-conscious shopping choices 'greatly' or 'moderately' influenced by choices made by friends and family.

This compares to 29% that answered likewise among older generations.

'This generational divide presents a lucrative opportunity for brands to adapt and meet the demands of this environmentally conscious generation,' ALPLA said.