Coop Switzerland Unveils 'Hahn im Glück' Chicken, Eggs

Published on Jun 15 2021 8:11 AM in Private Label tagged: chicken / Coop Switzerland / World News / Demeter / Hahn im Glück

Coop Switzerland has commenced the sale of Naturaplan chicken meat and eggs that comply with Demeter 'Hahn im Glück' guidelines, which ensure that male chicks are not killed as part of the production process.

The latest move is another example of the retailer's expanding Naturaplan range, with Demeter products also certified with the Bio Suisse Bud label.

'Hahn im Glück'

Under 'Hahn im Glück', or 'Happy Rooster' criteria, both male and female chicks are raised under biodynamic conditions, offered plenty of space and organic feed.

In selected supermarkets, the retailer is selling eggs from laying hens and meat from male roosters reared using this process, under its own organic brand Naturaplan.

In 2014, Coop launched a 'dual-purpose chicken' project for rearing male and female chicks and now keeps chickens on ten organic farms.

Naturaplan

A number of products from the organic brand Naturaplan that meet Demeter's requirements for biodynamic agriculture have been awarded the Demeter logo.

In Coop supermarkets, customers can find eggs and Bruderhahn-Fleisch in addition to other products such as milk, butter, yoghurt, cheese, bread, charcuterie, fruits, vegetables, herbs, olives, olive oil, apple juice, and wine in the Naturaplan Demeter range.

The retailer launched the Naturaplan brand 25 years ago as the first organic own brand in Swiss retail.

With over 2,700 SKUs, Naturaplan has grown to be Switzerland's largest organic brand.

The brand focuses on closed nutrient cycles, locally adapted plant breeding, gentle processing, and high animal welfare standards.

