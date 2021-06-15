ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coop Switzerland Unveils 'Hahn im Glück' Chicken, Eggs

Published on Jun 15 2021 8:11 AM in Private Label tagged: chicken / Coop Switzerland / World News / Demeter / Hahn im Glück

Coop Switzerland Unveils 'Hahn im Glück' Chicken, Eggs

Coop Switzerland has commenced the sale of Naturaplan chicken meat and eggs that comply with Demeter 'Hahn im Glück' guidelines, which ensure that male chicks are not killed as part of the production process.

The latest move is another example of the retailer's expanding Naturaplan range, with Demeter products also certified with the Bio Suisse Bud label.

'Hahn im Glück'

Under 'Hahn im Glück', or 'Happy Rooster' criteria, both male and female chicks are raised under biodynamic conditions, offered plenty of space and organic feed.

In selected supermarkets, the retailer is selling eggs from laying hens and meat from male roosters reared using this process, under its own organic brand Naturaplan.

In 2014, Coop launched a 'dual-purpose chicken' project for rearing male and female chicks and now keeps chickens on ten organic farms.

Naturaplan

A number of products from the organic brand Naturaplan that meet Demeter's requirements for biodynamic agriculture have been awarded the Demeter logo.

In Coop supermarkets, customers can find eggs and Bruderhahn-Fleisch in addition to other products such as milk, butter, yoghurt, cheese, bread, charcuterie, fruits, vegetables, herbs, olives, olive oil, apple juice, and wine in the Naturaplan Demeter range.

The retailer launched the Naturaplan brand 25 years ago as the first organic own brand in Swiss retail.

With over 2,700 SKUs, Naturaplan has grown to be Switzerland's largest organic brand.

The brand focuses on closed nutrient cycles, locally adapted plant breeding, gentle processing, and high animal welfare standards.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Cherkizovo Group Sees Turkey Sales Up In First Quarter

Cherkizovo Group Sees Turkey Sales Up In First Quarter
Beef Consumption Falls To Ten-Year Low In Russia

Beef Consumption Falls To Ten-Year Low In Russia
Jumbo To Switch To Free-Range Chicken With Beter Leven Quality Mark In 2023

Jumbo To Switch To Free-Range Chicken With Beter Leven Quality Mark In 2023
REWE To Continue Withdrawal Of Products Linked To Culling Of Male Chicks

REWE To Continue Withdrawal Of Products Linked To Culling Of Male Chicks
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

D.IT-Distribuzione Italiana Sees Private Label Grow By A Fifth Tue, 15 Jun 2021

D.IT-Distribuzione Italiana Sees Private Label Grow By A Fifth
Poland's Żabka Achieves 'Plastic Neutrality' In Private-Label Range Mon, 14 Jun 2021

Poland's Żabka Achieves 'Plastic Neutrality' In Private-Label Range
The Private Label Issue – Migros Wed, 9 Jun 2021

The Private Label Issue – Migros
The Private Label Issue - Magnit Wed, 9 Jun 2021

The Private Label Issue - Magnit
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN