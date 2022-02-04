E. Leclerc Celebrates 25 Years Of Marque Repère Private-Label Brand

French retailer E. Leclerc has marked the 25th anniversary of its Marque Repère private label brand, saying that it plans to increase its commitment to customers but not raise its prices.

With more than 3.4 billion products marketed in 2021 (i.e. more than 100 products sold every second), Marque Repère is the best-selling brand in France in volume terms, the retailer said.

Each year, more than 17.5 million French households buy a product from the range.

E.Leclerc said that it is committed to restoring purchasing power to French consumers thanks to Marque Repère products being, on average, 30% cheaper than those of national brands, while also guaranteeing good nutritional quality, compliance with CSR commitments, and support for the economy.

In addition, since January 2020, Marque Repère has sought to increase visibility around the range, displaying the place of manufacture, the origin of the main ingredients that make up its products as well as the Nutri-Score.

"For 25 years, price has always been Marque Repère's priority, but never to the detriment of quality and taste," commented Fabrice Hersent, president of E.Leclerc food private labels.

"Our consumers know why they buy and re-buy our products, and it is no coincidence that Marque Repère is the leading brand sold in France."

Made In France

Some 80% of the food products in the range are made in France, with just 5% produced outside of the European Union, the retailer said.

In addition, 100% of the range of Délisse dairy products and eggs, Volandrie poultry and Tradilège charcuterie, representing nearly 120 million products sold, are of French origin.

A continuous improvement approach is also in place to work on the selection and supply of ingredients in order to gradually offer more French ingredients, the retailer noted.

