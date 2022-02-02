El Corte Inglés Expands Animal Welfare Commitments

Spanish retailer El Corte Inglés has extended its commitment to animal welfare, with regard to its chicken, eggs and pork sausage private-label products.

With regard to chicken, the retailer will ensure that its private-label products meet the demands laid down by the Compromiso Europeo del Pollo, or European Chicken commitment, which seeks to improve welfare conditions for animals destined for meat production.

This means that 100% of the retailer's own-brand fresh chicken is sourced from farms that boast animal welfare certification. By the end of 2026, the retailer hopes to extend this to all products (whether fresh, frozen or processed) that contains 50% or more chicken.

Cage-Free Hens

In terms of eggs, El Corte Inglés has brought forward its commitment for all private-label eggs to be sourced from cage-free hens, by three years.

In addition, this commitment has also been extended to all fresh eggs from third-party brands, as well as all private-label products that contain fresh eggs as an ingredients.

Currently, 100% of the own-brand eggs that the company sells and those that it serves in its cafés and restaurants, feature animal welfare certifications.

Animal Welfare Certificate

With regard to sausages, some 50% of its private-label pork sausage will bear the Certificado de Bienestar Animal (Animal Welfare Certificate) by the first quarter of this year, up from just over a third of products (35%).

The retailer said that its objective is to continue to increase the number of products it offers bearing the certificate.

