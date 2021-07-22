EMD To Host Private Label Supplier Meeting Days In September | ESM Magazine

Published on Jul 22 2021 3:55 PM in Private Label tagged: IGD / EMD / Virtual Event / Private Label Supplier Meeting Days

EMD and its retail members have created a new and innovative virtual meeting place for private label suppliers.

Private Label Supplier Meeting Days, scheduled from 29-30 September 2021, will provide suppliers with the opportunity to grow their private label business.

The unique event format offers meetings and exclusive access to international retailers and their category buyers.

Retailers attending include Dagab (Axfood), Dagrofa, Dairy Farm Group, ESD Italia, Euromadi Iberica SA, Homeplus, Lenta LLC, Markant Deutschland, C.I.V. Superunie B.A, Norges Gruppen – Unil, United Nordic, Topco Associates LLC, Zhengzhou Ants Alliance Business Management CO.Ltd and Woolworths Group.

Private label suppliers can meet buyers across categories through scheduled one-to-one meetings at the event to make valuable connections and build productive working relationships.

The categories include ambient grocery, ambient produce, beverages, fresh/chilled, frozen, non-food and pet.

Philippe Gruyters, managing director of EMD, commented, "We have an interesting solution with our virtual event from 29-30 September that enables suppliers to connect with buyers from our retail network.

"Our model is simple – suppliers can bring up to ten people on one group enterprise ticket, meaning a cost-effective use of time and more meetings with each retailer. We look forward to welcoming them for this unique opportunity."

The two-day programme will also enable delegates to put questions in live and interactive Q&A sessions and see case studies brought to life with a mix of presentations and peer-led discussions from speakers including Philippe Gruyters; Johan Neuman, president of EMD and head of private label at Dagab; Daniel Ducrocq, VP Europe retailers services at NielsenIQ; and Else Groen, director-general of Independent Retail Europe.

IGD – providers of foresight and insight for the food and consumer goods industry - is partnering with EMD to host this exclusive event.

To find out more and register for an enterprise ticket, click here.