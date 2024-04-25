PLMA’s World of Private Label: Experience The Excitement

More than 2,950 exhibitors from more than 73 countries will fill over 43,500 square metres of exhibition space at PLMA’s 2024 World of Private Label International Trade Show on 28 -29 May 2024 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

The show floor will span 14 halls, including nine for food and five for non-food. It will feature 67 national and regional pavilions.

PLMA President, Peggy Davies stated, “Our high-impact global event provides a dynamic two-day platform for more than 28,000 private label professionals from 120 countries to connect, source and grow.

“The innovation unveiled for food and non-food products and packaging on the show floor and in the Idea Supermarket will strengthen the already booming private label industry.”

Products on display will include fresh, frozen, refrigerated food, dry groceries and beverages, as well as non-food categories, including cosmetics, health and beauty, household and kitchen, garden supplies, housewares and more.

Among the product trends on the show floor:

Sustainable Claims – 39% or 1,150+ exhibitors

Dietary Needs – 31% or 900+ exhibitors

Vegan, Plant-Based & Vegetarian – 22% or 650+ exhibitors

Organic – 26% or 750+ exhibitors

A popular part of the trade show is the innovation and new product development area known as the Idea Supermarket.

This section features private label ranges from 64 supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, specialty stores and drugstores around the world.

Also, this area features the New Product Expo, which will feature 500+ new products developed by exhibitors.

Moreover, there will be a display of winning products from retailers that won a 2024 International PLMA Salute to Excellence Award for private-label innovation.

On Monday 27 May, the pre-show seminar programme will include workshops led by industry experts on relevant topics.

Participation in the seminars and workshops is free to all registered retailers, exhibitors, visitors, and industry professionals.

For more information, visit www.plmainternational.com.

