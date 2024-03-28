52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Morrisons Obtains Carbon-Neutral Certification For Egg SKU

By Dayeeta Das
Morrisons has obtained carbon-neutral certification for its ‘Better For Our Planet’ egg SKU from the British Standards Institution (BSI), the national standards body of the United Kingdom.

The BSI Kitemark certification follows rigorous tests conducted by the BSI to ensure the eggs meet a series of international standards for carbon-neutral products, the company added.

Sophie Throup, manufacturing director at Morrisons – technical and sustainability – stated, “We are pleased to have our ‘Better For Our Planet’ eggs recognised and certified by the British Standards Institute. This achievement is an assurance to our customers that these eggs are in fact better for our planet.

“The range is the first of many more sustainable products we hope to launch in the future as we work to support farmers supplying us on a net-zero pathway.”

BSI Kitemark Certification

The BSI Kitemark certification also recognises Morrisons achieving a 60% carbon reduction since 2021 on its ‘Better For Our Planet’ compared with the standard range of eggs.

Morrisons implemented several measures to secure the carbon neutral certification from BSI, including a circular feeding scheme, maintaining the health and welfare of the hens, and using renewable energy to power the hen house.

In addition, it also maintained and developed the woodland, hedgerows, grass and wildflower meadows to capture and store carbon.

Natasha Bambridge, global consumer promise practice director at BSI said, “We congratulate Morrisons on becoming the first UK organisation to achieve the BSI Kitemark for carbon-neutral products.

“This is an important achievement, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to achieving net-zero emissions. This crucial milestone marks a significant point in Morrisons journey, establishing them as an industry leader in sustainability efforts.”

Morrisons ‘Better For Our Planet’ eggs are available in over 115 stores across the South of England, the retailer noted.

