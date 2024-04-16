IPLC To Address Pricing And Private Label At Annual Seminar

IPLC (International Private Label Consult) has announced details of its annual seminar, taking place on Monday, May 27, at Novotel Amsterdam City in the Netherlands.

The event, which is aimed at suppliers, retailers, and professionals in the private label industry will dissect the changing market landscape and its implications for various players in the private label supply chain.

Discussion Topics

Featuring the theme 'The Price is Right? – Supermarket Pricing Strategies and the Evolving Role of Private Label', key topics will include the widening price gap between private label and brands, evolving pricing strategies by retailers, and the competitiveness of discounters.

Among those set to address the seminar, which starts at 12.00pm, are Malachy O’Connor, Partner Ireland, IPLC, who will address the topic 'Supermarket Pricing Strategies and the Evolving Role of Private Label'; Mark Helder, Senior Director at Simon-Kucher, who will examine 'Pricing Power in Private Label', and Andrew Moriarty, Head of Analysis at Mintec Global, who will present on the topic 'Mastering Private Label Price Trends: Cost Models and Forecasts to Anticipate Product Price Movements'.

After a mid-afternoon break, the seminar will continue with a presentation by Koen de Jong, Managing Partner, IPLC, on 'Filling the Price Gap with Venture Brands', while Remy Medina, Partner France, IPLC, will discuss 'Navigating Pricing Strategies for Online vs. Brick-and-Mortar Grocery Retail'.

Following on from that Matthew Johnston, CEO at EPIC Conjoint, will explore the topic of 'Powering the Return from Innovation with Value Based Pricing', before proceedings conclude with an examination of 'The Art of the Affordable', from Vibeke van der Bilt, Trading Analyst and Fleur Randag, Picnic Private Brands Leads.

Networking Opportunities

The seminar agenda includes lunch upon arrival, while attendees will also have the opportunity to network and engage with experts during breaks and a concluding drinks session.

The venue is conveniently located within walking distance from the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam. The seminar fee is €575, inclusive of lunch, with a discounted rate of €525 for Private Label Group members.

To secure your attendance, visit www.iplc-europe.com/seminar.