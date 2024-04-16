52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

IPLC To Address Pricing And Private Label At Annual Seminar

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
IPLC To Address Pricing And Private Label At Annual Seminar

IPLC (International Private Label Consult) has announced details of its annual seminar, taking place on Monday, May 27, at Novotel Amsterdam City in the Netherlands.

The event, which is aimed at suppliers, retailers, and professionals in the private label industry will dissect the changing market landscape and its implications for various players in the private label supply chain.

Discussion Topics

Featuring the theme 'The Price is Right? – Supermarket Pricing Strategies and the Evolving Role of Private Label', key topics will include the widening price gap between private label and brands, evolving pricing strategies by retailers, and the competitiveness of discounters.

Among those set to address the seminar, which starts at 12.00pm, are Malachy O’Connor, Partner Ireland, IPLC, who will address the topic 'Supermarket Pricing Strategies and the Evolving Role of Private Label'; Mark Helder, Senior Director at Simon-Kucher, who will examine 'Pricing Power in Private Label', and Andrew Moriarty, Head of Analysis at Mintec Global, who will present on the topic 'Mastering Private Label Price Trends: Cost Models and Forecasts to Anticipate Product Price Movements'.

After a mid-afternoon break, the seminar will continue with a presentation by Koen de Jong, Managing Partner, IPLC, on 'Filling the Price Gap with Venture Brands', while Remy Medina, Partner France, IPLC, will discuss 'Navigating Pricing Strategies for Online vs. Brick-and-Mortar Grocery Retail'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following on from that Matthew Johnston, CEO at EPIC Conjoint, will explore the topic of 'Powering the Return from Innovation with Value Based Pricing', before proceedings conclude with an examination of 'The Art of the Affordable', from Vibeke van der Bilt, Trading Analyst and Fleur Randag, Picnic Private Brands Leads.

Networking Opportunities

The seminar agenda includes lunch upon arrival, while attendees will also have the opportunity to network and engage with experts during breaks and a concluding drinks session.

The venue is conveniently located within walking distance from the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam. The seminar fee is €575, inclusive of lunch, with a discounted rate of €525 for Private Label Group members.

To secure your attendance, visit www.iplc-europe.com/seminar.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

Is Private Label Losing Its Momentum?
Is Private Label Losing Its Momentum?
2
Private Label

Morrisons Obtains Carbon-Neutral Certification For Egg SKU
Morrisons Obtains Carbon-Neutral Certification For Egg SKU
3
Private Label

Hazelnut Cream Giant Nutkao Up for Sale: Reports
Hazelnut Cream Giant Nutkao Up for Sale: Reports
4
Private Label

European Private Label Awards 2024 – Winners Announced
European Private Label Awards 2024 &ndash;&nbsp;Winners Announced
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com