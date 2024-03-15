Kroger Rolls Out New Own-Brand Seafood Items

US retailer Kroger has launched new own-brand seafood products that are affordable and easy to prepare at home.

The products offered by Kroger are sustainably sourced and range from salmon to calamari.

"Seafood at home has never been so quick, easy and delicious," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger.

"Simplifying weeknight meals, elevating a family dinner, or putting a new spin on a classic seafood favourite, our brands' new offerings have something for everyone—no expertise required."

New Products

Kroger's Private Selection range is offering a new line of oven and microwave-ready seafood options that can be cooked in as little as seven minutes.

The new SKUs include Ginger Miso Salmon, Tuscan-Style Salmon, Blackened Tilapia, Bourbon Glazed Cod, Four Cheese Sauce Atlantic Cod, and Creole-Inspired Mahi Mahi.

The retailer has also launched own-brand seafood products under the Kroger Brand, Simple Truth and Home Chef labels.

The new additions include Simple Truth Frozen Wild Caught Jumbo Natural Sea Scallops, which can be prepared using the garlic miso scallops recipe from Kroger's blog, the Fresh Lane.

Under the Kroger Brand, the retailer has launched Cedar Plank Salmon with Lemon Garlic Butter and Frozen Wild Caught Cod Fillets BIG DEAL!

In-Store Options

Kroger also offers seafood options at its in-store seafood counters, allowing customers to select a fish of their choice with custom seasonings and garnishes.

Selections are prepared for free in-store by associates in an oven-ready bag for a meal, Kroger added.

Earlier this month, the retailer forecast annual sales and profit largely above Wall Street estimates on higher demand for groceries at its stores as more Americans prepare meals at home amid persistent inflation.