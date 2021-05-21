ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Retailers Continue To Close The Private Label Price Gap With Discounters, Says IPLC

Published on May 21 2021 10:57 AM in Private Label tagged: private label / IPLC / IPLC Europe

Retailers Continue To Close The Private Label Price Gap With Discounters, Says IPLC

Retailers across Europe are adopting varying private label strategies in order to close the price gap with the discounters, a new report by International Private Label Consult (IPLC) has found.

In the report, Mind the Gap, IPLC analysed the private label architecture and pricing strategy of 16 retailers across eight countries. Lidl was used as a representative from the discounter market, with the findings compared against IPLCs previous 2016 research, Retaining Consumers Tempted by the Discount Model.

Through the research, IPLC has concluded that many more retailers are actively seeking to reduce the price gap between them and the discounters. To achieve this, they are not simply reducing their prices, but are instead adapting their private label architectures.

Price Gap

The result of this activity has seen the price gap of standard private label close, IPLC said. Compared to national brands, standard private label is now 47% cheaper, a significant shift from 2016, when it was 33% cheaper.

The average price gap between Lidl and national brands, meanwhile, has remained roughly cheaper by the same amount now (55%), compared to 2016 (54%).

The combined effect sees a significant reduction in the price gap between mainstream retailers’ private label and Lidl, from 21% in 2016 to now 8% today (across a selected range of products).

'This noticeable increase in the use of private label to combat the discounters bodes well for the future growth of private label volume share in all European markets,' IPLC said.

Founded in 2003, International Private Label Consult (IPLC) is a specialised consultancy for the private label sector, with offices in Netherlands, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Ireland and Portugal.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range

Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range
Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles

Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles
Portuguese Shoppers Increase Visits To Supermarkets But Buy Less

Portuguese Shoppers Increase Visits To Supermarkets But Buy Less
Coop Netherlands To Redesign Private-Label Packaging

Coop Netherlands To Redesign Private-Label Packaging
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Ubesol Targets International Growth As Part Of Its Strategy Thu, 20 May 2021

Ubesol Targets International Growth As Part Of Its Strategy
Dutch Retailer Plus Expands Meat Substitutes Range Thu, 20 May 2021

Dutch Retailer Plus Expands Meat Substitutes Range
Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range Fri, 14 May 2021

Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range
Laboratorios Maverick: A Leading Name In Hygiene, Personal-Care Products Thu, 13 May 2021

Laboratorios Maverick: A Leading Name In Hygiene, Personal-Care Products
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN