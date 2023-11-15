SPAR Expands 'SPAR Daily' and 'SPAR N°1 Value' Private-Label Ranges

SPAR International has announced product expansions to two of its private-label ranges, 'SPAR Daily' and 'SPAR N°1 Value'.

A new addition to the SPAR Daily range is the SPAR Daily deodorant roll-on, available for both women and men, which offers 'long-lasting freshness through an anti-perspirant effect, all while maintaining a mild formula', according to the retailer.

The packaging for the deodorant is made from 95% recycled plastic, the retailer added.

New additions to the SPAR N°1 Value range, meanwhile, include SPAR N⁰1 Value Aluminium Foil 30mx29cm and SPAR N⁰1 Value Aluminium Foil 20mx28cm – both of which are suitable for oven, freezer and grill usage, as well as SPAR N⁰1 Value Cling Film and SPAR N⁰1 Value Baking Paper.

The SPAR N°1 Value range is now available in 15 countries worldwide, and includes more than 100 everyday essential items, the retailer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakfast Products

Elsewhere, SPAR has rolled out new additions to its breakfast product range, including Crunchy Muesli with Chocolate & Banana, and Crunchy Muesli with Raisins, Apple, and pieces of Hazelnuts.

SPAR International introduced its first private-label ranges in the late 1990s, with the retailer noting that growing its own-brand offering is 'part of SPAR’s Buying Better Together strategy which harnesses SPAR’s significant economies of scale in sourcing and supply chain, to build product ranges, provide competitive prices, and continuously improve product quality'.

SPAR Austria

Last week, SPAR Austria announced that it has banned aspartame from its in-house dairy brands and is close to completing the elimination of this artificial sweetener from its entire range of store-brand products.

At present, an impressive 99% of SPAR Austria's private-label offerings are already devoid of aspartame, with the milk and dairy portfolio set to achieve a 100% aspartame-free status by this autumn.

In a study conducted in September 2023, 80% of Austrian consumers expressed 'concern' about the recent classification of aspartame by the WHO as 'possibly carcinogenic.'