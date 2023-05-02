Walmart's Arjan Both To Keynote PLMA Pre-Show Seminars

PLMA has announced that Arjan Both, Walmart’s senior vice president of food sourcing, will be the keynote speaker in the pre-show seminar programme ahead of the 'World of Private Label' trade show later this month in Amsterdam.

On 22 May, the day before the trade show kicks off, Arjan Both will talk about opportunities in global sourcing and international negotiations, as part of a seminar programme that will also feature the following:

Servé Muijres, retail consultant shopper, GfK Netherlands, who will talk about the behavioural changes of FMCG shoppers in challenging times.

Kayleigh Meister, analytical team lead, NielsenIQ, who will explore the latest country-by-country market share data and trends in private label.

In addition, the winners of PLMA’s 2023 International Salute to Excellence Awards will be announced at the event, honouring retailers for innovation and quality in private label products and packaging. More than 100 award-winning products representing 56 food categories and 34 non-food categories are set to be recognised.

'A Clear Understanding Of Trends'

Commenting on the pre-show seminars, Peggy Davies, PLMA president, said, “PLMA is proud to offer a comprehensive pre-show programme to give attendees a clear understanding of product and consumer trends that will drive the private label business forward."

Admission to the seminars is complimentary to all registered visitors and exhibitors in possession of a valid 'World of Private Label' entrance badge.

PLMA’s 'World of Private Label' International Trade Show is the world’s largest private label event, featuring more than 2,600 exhibiting manufacturers from 70 countries, including more than 1,000 exhibitors of sustainable products and 60 national and regional pavilions. This year's show is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors from over 120 countries.

