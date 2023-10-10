52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

70% Of French Consumers Look For Bargains When Shopping: Kantar

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Some 70% of household purchasing decisions in France are made with a view to saving money, new data from Kantar has found.

While inflation has started to decline in France in recent months, a lengthy period of high food costs has hit purchasing hard, with FMCG purchase volumes dropping 4.3% this year, compared to last.

In addition, close to half (48%) of French consumers are looking to reduce waste from the products they purchase.

According to Kantar, more and more households are cutting back on purchases of fish, which is down 6% in volume terms, meat, which is down 3%, and fruit and vegetables, which are down by 4% in volume terms.

Out-Of-Home Consumption

Home consumption has also been impacted by a spike in out-of-home dining, driven by the good weather in France this summer. The HoReCa channel saw a 8% increase in sales in the first eight months of this year, on top of a 16% increase in the same period in 2022, year-on-year (compared to a COVID-impacted 2021).

Other factors that are influencing consumption habits include shopping frequency, with French consumers visiting stores more often, but putting fewer products in their shopping carts.

Private-Label Sales

They are also purchasing more private-label items, with store brands seeing a 2.7% increase in market share in the first eight months of 2023.

This in turn has been boosted by retailers including private-label items in their 'anti-inflation baskets', Kantar said.

The findings in the study were determined from Kantar's MyWorldpanel platform, incorporating a panel of 20,000 French households.

