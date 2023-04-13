Action Voted 'Favourite Retailer In France' In EY-Parthenon Study

Discount retailer Action announced it has been awarded ‘Favourite Retailer France’ by consulting agency EY-Parthenon as part of their annual study, which was unveiled this month.

The award comes as Action celebrates its 10th anniversary in France, since the opening of its first store in Courrières in the Pas-de-Calais in 2012.

Largest Market

France is now the company’s largest market with over 730 outlets, employing more than 17,000 people throughout France.

In addition to this first place, Action also won in the 'Everyday products' category.

"We are very honoured to receive such a distinction from French consumers," said Wouter de Backer, general manager of Action France.

"Action has truly established itself in the hearts and daily lives of the French by offering products in line with their expectations - a varied quality assortment at low prices, easily accessible through our 730 shops in France. This result fully demonstrates the strength and relevance of our concept since we opened our first shop in France 10 years ago," de Backer added.

New Record

In March, Action reported a 30% increase in sales in 2022, to €8.9 billion, with operating EBITDA growing to €1.2 billion.

Action grew its presence in all the countries in which it operates, while its store count increased by 280, which is a record level of store openings in a year. It operated a total of 2,263 stores as of the end of 2022.

"Our formula, which offers a range of 6,000 articles in 14 product categories and a lot of variety at the lowest price, is popular in all countries where we are active," said Hajir Hajji, CEO of Action.

